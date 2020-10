Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8 (ANI): Customs on Wednesday seized 455 tablets of drugs">Psychotropic Drugs--Alprazolam, Lorazepam, Clonazepam and Diazepam-- from two postal parcels under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chennai International Airport.



According to Chennai Air Customs, the two parcels were destined for the United States of America (USA).

A Madurai-based pharma exporter was also arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)