455 trainees graduate from INS Chilka

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): A total of 455 new trainees of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard graduated from Indian Navy Ship Chilka on Friday at a ceremony marking the successful culmination of 12 weeks of ab-initio sailors' training at the INS.

Meritorious trainees were awarded medals and trophies by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, a statement said.

He congratulated the trainees for their turn out, drills and movements, and exhorted them to develop the highest degree of professionalism, knowledge, and competence in their respective careers.



Alwin K R, Matric Recruit (MR) from Indian Navy, and Akshay Kumar, Navik (Domestic Branch) from Coast Guard have been adjudged the best trainees in their respective categories.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command.

The Admiral earlier witnessed the 'Valedictory Function' and released a bilingual e-magazine 'Ankur' along with Sapana Chawla, President NWWA Southern Region. (ANI)

