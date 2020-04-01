46 coronavirus cases in Punjab

Chandigarh [India], April 1 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Punjab rose to 46 including four deaths, said state Department of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The latest tally included a patient who has been cured. Till now, samples of 1,260 people have been collected out of which, 1,149 tested negative while results of 65 are awaited.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 1637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

