46-feet tall, biodegradable Ganesha centre of attraction in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): This Ganeshotsav, a Ganpati idol is a centre of attraction and devotion in Odisha's capital for two main reasons- it's 46-feet tall and is biodegradable.

And the elephant-headed God is leaving the devotees mesmerised.

"During this festive season, I have come with my family to witness the tallest temple, and we are amazed to see the beauty of it," said a devotee.

This year, while preparing for the 11-day long festival, organisers mooted the idea of spreading the message of environment conservation through this idol.

"Each year we try to install the tallest idol of Lord Ganesha in Odisha. Last year our idol was of 42 feet and this year it is 46 feet tall. We have used bio-degradable material to build this idol. On the day of Ganesh immersion, water will be sprayed on this tall idol, which will get mixed with the existing soil on the ground," Nirajkumar Sahu, the Secretary of the association secretary, told ANI.

Over the last few years, environmentalists have raised concerns over Ganesha idols that are made of non-biodegradable materials, which when immersed in water bodies, harm the plants and animal life.

The organisers at Bhubaneswar's pandal, hence, came up with the idea of immersing an idol that would not harm the environment.

"Through such idols, we not only focus on bringing an attractive and magnificent 'Ganesha' for the followers but also want all devotees to take home the message of conserving our environment," he added.

Ganesh Chaturthi a Hindu festival that kick-started on September 2 and is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha.

The 11-day long festivities culminate with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies. (ANI)

