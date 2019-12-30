Kargil (Ladakh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck near Kargil in Ladakh at 6:34 pm on Monday.
The quake had a depth of 10 km and struck at 165-kilometre northeast of Kargil, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
However, there has been no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake. (ANI)
4.6 magnitude quake jolts Ladakh's Kargil
ANI | Updated: Dec 30, 2019 18:52 IST
Kargil (Ladakh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck near Kargil in Ladakh at 6:34 pm on Monday.