46 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 24 (ANI): As many as 46 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,759, the State Health Department informed on Thursday.



The total figure includes 664 active cases and 1,095 recoveries.

No fatalities due to the disease have been reported from the State so far.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday. (ANI)

