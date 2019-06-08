46 varieties of mangoes on display at Rajasthan's first Mango festival

Banswara (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): Around 46 unique varieties of mangoes grown in Banswara region are put to display during a first mango festival organised at Kushalbhog Ground of Banswara in Rajasthan. The festival will continue till June 9.

This event is a joint venture of the Agriculture Research Centre, District Administration and Banswara Tourism Development Committee.

The inauguration of the Mango Festival was done at the hands of MoS (independent charge) for Industries and State Enterprises Arjun Bamniya on Friday evening.

"The first Mango Festival of Banswara, Rajasthan turned out to be a successful event and these unique mango varieties will soon be transported to several parts of our country," Arjun Bamniya told ANI.

There are a total of 13 stalls showcasing unique varieties of mangoes and people visiting the stalls can taste mango slices before making a purchase. Eight out of 13 stalls display several mango products like mango juice, pickle, jam, candies, aam panna and much more.

District collector of Banswara Ashish Gupta was also seen during the event, taking care of the hygiene of people and advising the stall owners to wear gloves and serve mango slices.

Many citizens were drawn to this Mango festival on the very first day and were seen enjoying with their families. (ANI)

