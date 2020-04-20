466 new cases and 9 new deaths reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): With 466 new COVID-19 cases reported, the total number of positive coronavirus cases have risen to 4,666, said Public Health Department, Maharashtra, on Monday.

Of the total tally, 572 patients have been cured and recovered as 65 patients were discharged from hospitals today.

With nine new deaths in the state, the death toll rose to 232.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases on Monday rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 559. (ANI)

