469 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): As many as 469 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,070, according to the State Health Ministry.

A total of 5,934 people have recovered from the pandemic, with 3,090 active cases. The state has also witnessed 39 deaths due to the pandemic.

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of cases in the country with 2,00,064 confirmed cases. As many as 108082 people have recovered till now, with 8,671 losing their lives due to the pandemic.

Across the country, 6,73,21657 people were confirmed COVID-19 positive, out of whom 409083 have recovered, while 19268 patients have died. (ANI)

