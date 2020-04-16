47 cases registered today for violation of lockdown in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): As many as 47 cases were registered in Uttarakhand on Thursday in which 180 accused have been arrested for violation of lockdown in the state, police said.

Till now 1631 cases related to lockdown have been registered in Uttarakhand in which 6574 people have been arrested, police said.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, till now challans have been issued to 17,765 vehicles while 4397 vehicles have been seized and a total of Rs 85.01 lakh in fine has been collected, the police added. (ANI)

