47 gamblers arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday nabbed 47 gamblers and recovered from their possession stake money Rs.23,095 in cash, five receipt books and a chart.

Based on the information received by the (Public Grievances) PG Cell/ South district about gambling ongoing at Indira Enclave, Neb Sarai, the police conducted a raid and the gamblers were arrested on the spot.

An FIR was registered under sections 12, 9 and 55 of the Gambling Act at the Neb Sarai Police Station. (ANI)

