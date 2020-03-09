New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday nabbed 47 gamblers and recovered from their possession stake money Rs.23,095 in cash, five receipt books and a chart.
Based on the information received by the (Public Grievances) PG Cell/ South district about gambling ongoing at Indira Enclave, Neb Sarai, the police conducted a raid and the gamblers were arrested on the spot.
An FIR was registered under sections 12, 9 and 55 of the Gambling Act at the Neb Sarai Police Station. (ANI)
47 gamblers arrested in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:30 IST
