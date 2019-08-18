4.7 magnitude quake hits India-Myanmar border region

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck India-Myanmar border region in Manipur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The earthquake occurred at around 11.58 am today.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or any damage or loss of property.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

