47 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Wednesday informed that 47 more of its personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infected Maharashtra Police personnel has reached 2,556. So far, 29 cops have succumbed to the infection.

Maharashtra has reported 72,300 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

