47 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): As many as 47 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,561.

Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer, informed that in the last 24 hours, 9,136 samples were tested in the state, out of which 47 have tested positive. Among the positive patients, five are Koyambedu returnees.

Out of the total 2,561 cases in the state, 727 are active, while cumulative positive cases from other states are 153. As many as 1,778 patients have been discharged.

In the last 24 hours, one death has been reported due to COVID-19 in Krishna district, taking the death toll in the state to 56. (ANI)

