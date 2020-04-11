47 who attended 'single source' event at Delhi test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) April 11 (ANI): Another 47 people, who attended "single source" event at Delhi and their contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, state health department informed on Saturday.

With this, the number of coronavirus positive people who attended the "single source" event at Delhi and their contacts has gone up to 881 in the state.

State chief secretary K Shanmugam said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state has surged to 969 as 58 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

"A total of 58 new COVID19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu. The total number of positive cases in the state is 969," he said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 of the state stands at 10.

He further said that the state government has requested PM Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 7,500 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cures/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

