470 terror attacks took place in 2017, 2018: Govt tells RS

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As many as 470 terror attacks took place in the country in 2017 and 2018, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MP Vijay Goel, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in 2017, 131 terror attacks occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Manipur and one in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh each.

In 2018, 318 terror attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Manipur and three in Nagaland.

The minister told the House that 235 terrorists were killed in various counter-insurgency and counter-infiltration operations in 2017. In 2018, the number of terrorists killed stood at 265.

The Army lost 85 soldiers in these two years - 42 in 2017 and 43 in 2018. (ANI)

