472 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): 472 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 8,470, informed Delhi government on Thursday.



Even as the national capital witnessed a rise of more than 400 cases in a single day, it reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who have recovered now stands at 3,045 while 115 have died due to the infection so far. (ANI)

