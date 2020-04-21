472 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state tally reaches 4,676

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): 472 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra till 10 am today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,676, according to the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra.

The department said that nine more deaths have been reported, taking the total death toll in the state to 232.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total number of coronavirus cases has spiked to 18,601, of which 14,759 patients are active cases and 3,252 cases have been recovered/ migrated and 590 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)