479 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): As many as four deaths and 479 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by Andhra Covid nodal officer on Saturday.

According to the bulletin, 62,215 samples were tested here in the last 24 hours, out of which 479 tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,78,285. Out of the total positive cases, 4,355 are active. With 497 patients being discharged, the total discharged count reached 8,66,856.



Out of the four deaths, one each was reported from Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, and West Godavari districts, taking the toll to 7,074.

Meanwhile, with 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136. (ANI)

