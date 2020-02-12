48 Asst Commandants pass out from Indian Coast Guard Training Centre in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A total of 48 Assistant Commandants of the 69th Batch passed out of the portals of Indian Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi on successful completion of CG Law and Operations Course on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Passing Out Parade (POP) was held at Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 4, at Fort Kochi which was reviewed by Inspector General AP Badola, Commander Coast Guard Region (West).

During the ceremonial review, the chief guest awarded book prizes to the meritorious trainee officers.

Assistant Commandant Pradeep Singh Kharayat was awarded 1st prize for scoring highest marks in the passing out batch. The coveted "Director-General Sword of Honour" for the previous batch (68th Batch) was awarded to Assistant Commandant Suraj Rawat for standing first in overall order of merit.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General AP Badola while congratulating the award winners, advised the trainees to continue to learn and become a thorough professional.

POP marked the successful culmination of the Technical Courses for the trainee officers.

During the 10 weeks CG Law and Operations Course, the officers were imparted instructions on Coast Guard specific subjects such as Maritime Law, Search and Rescue, Boarding, Fisheries Monitoring & Control, Prevention and Control of Marine Pollution etc.

The trainees also underwent capsule courses at Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) on Fisheries Technology and at National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) in Customs, Rummaging and Narcotics Control.

The training at CGTC (K) has been conducted with due impetus to build up professional calibre, practical broad base knowledge and critical thinking skills in the officer trainees which are the key requisites for manning state of art platforms of Indian Coast Guard, handling critical & dynamic situations at sea, besides also for grooming them for a career with the Indian Coast Guard. (ANI)

