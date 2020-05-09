48 CISF personnel test COVID-19 positive so far

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Thirteen more personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said that 13 more personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of CISF personnel who are infected with the deadly virus reached 48.

CISF personnel are among the frontline warriors against COVID-19.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 59,662, including 39,834 active cases.

Till now, 17,846 patients have been cured and discharged and 1,981 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)







