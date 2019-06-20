Satara (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Satara district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The quake struck at around 7:47 am with the depth of 10 km.
No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)
4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Maharashtra's Satara district
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:04 IST
