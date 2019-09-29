4.8 magnitude quake strikes Andaman Islands

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The quake occurred at 2:32 pm and was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to frequent earthquakes. (ANI)