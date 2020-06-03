48 more COVID-19 cases in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 3 (ANI): 48 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Assam, said the state Health Department.

With 48 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 1,561, including 1,217 active cases. While 337 recoveries have been reported, and four deaths have taken place due to the infection.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases. While 1,00,303 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 5,815, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

