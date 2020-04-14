48 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 945

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): 48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 945, the state Health Department said on Tuesday.

All 48 new coronavirus cases have been reported from the state capital, Jaipur. The tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 418.

With 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 10,363, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number, 1,036 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 339 persons have died. (ANI)

