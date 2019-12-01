48 Squadron of Air Force observes 60th Raising Day

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): NO. 48 Squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF), popularly known as 'CAMELS', based at Air Force Station Chandigarh commemorated its 60 years of 'indefatigable service' to the nation.

"The Squadron has distinguished itself over the past six decades and to mark the achievement of this milestone, the unit celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary along with the veterans, serving air warriors and their families," an official statement said.

"The events were graced by Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva AVSM, Dy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, the senior-most serving officer of the unit and Air Commodore HB Singh VM (Retd), the senior-most veteran of the unit," it added.

The young officers and airmen of the Squadron were seen enthralled by the inspiring anecdotes and tales of valour of their yester-year heroes. The veterans too relived every moment of their past during a glittering social evening hosted by the squadron officers and their spouses.

Bonhomie and camaraderie of the Camels were on full display during the evening which included dance performances choreographed by the spouses of the squadron officers, humorous skit and a live band performance by the squadron officers.

48 Squadron was formed in November 1959 at Barrackpore in West Bengal and shifted to Chandigarh in May 1986.

The Squadron has the record of flying three types of aircraft namely Dakota, Packet and the currently operational Russian origin Antonov-32.

It has a meritorious history of participating in every major conflict since inception; notably during the Chinese aggression in 1962, the Indo-Pak war in 1971, IPKF operations in Sri Lanka and the Kargil conflict to name a few.

The Squadron executed a major role in the famous 'Tangail Paradrop', in the heart of Bangladesh during the 1971 war facilitating the formation of Bangladesh.

The Squadron has always responded with alacrity during all the national disasters providing succour to the needy during the rescue and relief operations.

"During peacetime, the squadron is actively involved in air maintenance of the Ladakh sector and the Siachen Glacier area. In recognition of the selfless service to the nation, the 'CAMELS' were awarded the prestigious Presidents' Standards by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, President of India on February 15 2007," the statement informed. (ANI)

