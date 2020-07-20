48-year-old man arrested for fires in front of Coimbatore temples

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 19 (ANI): A 48-year-old man was arrested by Coimbatore police in connection with fires that were started outside three temples in Coimbatore on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Police said on Sunday.

The accused G Gajendran, who was identified through CCTV footage was produced before the magistrate and has been sent to judicial custody.

CCTV footage showed that Gajendran gathered a few tires from a nearby cycle shop and set them on fire in front of the Mahaliamman temple on the NH road early on Saturday morning.

Local sources informed that he was undergoing treatment for depression in a hospital in Coimbatore and would often go to the temples to collect food.

"He was arrested at Avinashi Road in a depressed state, within the city's limits," a press release issued by the police said.

The police confirmed that the accused had no affiliations to any outfit. (ANI)

