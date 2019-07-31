480 Bangladeshi immigrants deported from January 2016-April 2018: Delhi Police tells SC

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that 489 Bangladeshi immigrants were detained and 480 were deported from January 01, 2016 to April 30, 2018, from India, but it has not detained and deported any Rohingya during this period.

The Delhi Police's statement came in response to a petition filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, as the former was directed by the apex court to file a counter-response in the case.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, heard Upadhyay's petition seeking deportation of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

The petitioner-cum-advocate in his petition stated that having Rohingya in the country would amount to a serious security threat. He also pointed out before the court that states like Kerala had become a hotbed of illegal activities due to the infiltration of Bangladeshi immigrants.

The PIL also sought making of forged PAN cards, passports, Aadhaar cards, ration cards and voter cards, a non-bailable, non-compoundable and cognisable offence and seeks to amend the laws too.

The petition also sought the court's directive to central and state governments to identify, detain and deport all the illegal migrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingya within one year.

The matter will come up for hearing on August 14. (ANI)

