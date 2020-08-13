480 new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 12 (ANI): A total of 480 new COVID-19 cases and 161 recoveries were reported in Goa in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Wednesday.

The state's COVID-19 tally now stands at a total of 9,924 positive cases, including 3,194 active cases and 6,641 recoveries.

So far, 89 deaths have been reported from the state.

India reported a spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national count over the 23 lakh-mark, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The country also registered record highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 in the last 24 hours, with the COVID-19 recovery rate at 70.38 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,29,639 of which there are 6,43,948 active cases and 16,39,600 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

