4,802 industrial units functional in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Department of Industries and Commerce, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday said that as many as 4,802 industrial units are functional in the Union Territory, including large scale and MSMEs.

Director Industries and Commerce, Anoo Malhotra, said that the department is ensuring hassle-free operation of food processing industries, flour mills and milk product industries.

She informed that the agro-industries have been allowed to function, considering the seasonal nature of the agricultural sector, read a statement.

"In addition to these, the pharma units have also been allowed to run to ensure there is no shortage of life-saving medicines in the market," Malhotra said.

Industries are allowed to function on case to case basis. The cold storage units and warehouses are also allowed to function. As of today, 4,802 units -- 2,727 in Jammu division and 2,075 in Kashmir division -- are functional.

The administration has allowed the industries to operate only after ensuring strict enforcement of social distancing norms in factory premises. The Industries and Commerce Department has allowed the industries to work at 30 per cent of their staff strength, except the pharma sector which has been allowed to function at 60 per cent of its staff strength.

Further, the unitholders have been advised to ensure that masks and sanitisers are provided to the employees. The Department of Handloom and KVIB are also manufacturing masks and providing them to the various sectors, the statement further said. (ANI)

