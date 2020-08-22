483 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Deharadun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A total of 483 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 14,566 in the state, the health department said.

According to the health department, the total number of cases includes 4,296 active cases and 195 deaths.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases stand at 29,75,702. The total cases are inclusive of 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged, or have migrated.

A total of 945 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported across the country, taking the death toll to 55,794. (ANI)

