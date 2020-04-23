485 evacuees test negative for COVID-19: IAF

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): As many as 485 evacuees, who were airlifted from Hindan, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and kept under a quarantine facility, have tested negative for COVID-19, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

"Indian Air Force airlifted a total of 485 people from Hindan, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on April 21-22. The evacuees were quarantined at various facilities. On completion of the quarantine period, they were tested for COVID-19 and found negative," the IAF said.

So far, India has reported 20,471 cases of coronavirus including 652 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)