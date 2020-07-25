48,916 cases take India's COVID-19 count above 13 lakh-mark

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India reported a spike of 48,916 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 13,36,861, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total count include 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated. With 757 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 31,358.

Maharashtra has reported 3,66,368 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country.

Standing second, Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,06,737 including 1,51,055 recoveries and 3,409 deaths. There are 52,273 active cases as of today, said State Health Department.

While 1,142 new COVID-19 cases, 2,137 patients recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths have been reported in Delhi today. There are 12,657 active cases. A total of 1,13,068 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated, while the death toll stands at 3,806, according to the Government of Delhi.

As many as 5,690 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,819 rapid antigen tests were conducted today. A total of 9,29,244 tests have been done so far, the Government of Delhi informed on Saturday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain earlier today had said that "the positivity ratio in Delhi is at 5 per cent today". He further stated that the "situation is satisfactory" and added that there is a need to do preparations.

In another development, India has recorded the highest-ever more than 4.2 lakh COVID tests in a single day. Nearly 1.6 crore samples have been tested so far. There is a sharp decline in case fatality rate to 2.35 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

For the first time, a record number of more than 4.2 lakh COVID tests have been conducted in a single day by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

According to an official release of the Union Health Ministry, with 4,20,898 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Tests Per Million (TPM) have further increased to 11,485 and cumulative testing to 1,58,49,068 and both continue to maintain the upward trend.

"This elevated number comes on the heels of 3,50,000 tests having been done every day consistently over the last one week," the Ministry said.

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,529 including 2,155 discharges and 124 active cases, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A total of 557 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported from Rajasthan as of 10:30 am on Saturday, informed the state's health department.

While 1,320 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the state's health department today. The total number of reported cases in the state stands at 24,013, including 8,650 active cases and 15,200 recoveries.

As many as 377 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported from Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, informed the state's health department. The state now has a total of 7,627 COVID-19 cases, including 4,197 active cases and 3,354 recoveries.

Manipur reported 30 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of reported cases in the state to 2,176. The number of active and recovered cases are 656 and 1,520 respectively, intimated the state government.

With 468 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Punjab on Saturday, the tally stands at 12,684 including 4,096 active cases, 8,297 discharged cases and 291 fatalities, according to the state's Department of Information and Public Relations.

Madhya Pradesh too reported a significant spike with 716 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths today, which resulted in a total of 26,926 recorded cases in the state, including 799 deaths and 7,639 active cases, informed the state health department.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that the state witnessed 1,103 new coronavirus cases with three deaths today. With this, the death toll has risen to 60 while there are 9,420 active cases in the state at present.

A total of 139 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported from Puducherry as of 10 am on Saturday, informed the health department of the Union Territory. The UT now has a total of 2,654 COVID-19 cases, including 1,055 active cases and 1,561 recoveries. So far, 38 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the UT.

With 2,803 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, the state's tally of confirmed cases has crossed the 36,000-mark on Saturday, at 36,314, according to the latest update by the state health department.

As many as 523 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, 156 from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 17,305 including 7,483 actives cases, 9,517 recoveries, and 305 deaths, according to the Government of the Union Territory. (ANI)