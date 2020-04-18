49 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally reaches 1,372

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): As many as 49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,372.

"Forty-nine positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,372," Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar said in a press conference.

He said that a total of 82 people were discharged after being treated for COVID-19 in the state today.

A total of 14,378 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 480 deaths being reported due to the virus. (ANI)

