49 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally reaches 1,372

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): As many as 49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,372.
"Forty-nine positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,372," Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar said in a press conference.
He said that a total of 82 people were discharged after being treated for COVID-19 in the state today.
A total of 14,378 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 480 deaths being reported due to the virus. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:30 IST
