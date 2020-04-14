49 more COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally reaches 411

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): 49 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Indore on Tuesday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the district to 411.

"49 new cases of coronavirus have surfaced raising the total number of cases in the district to 411. As of now, 35 people have lost their lives due to the virus," said Indore Chief Medical Health Officer Praveen Jadiya.

He stated that so far 35,000 households have been surveyed in the containment areas.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 604 positive cases have been reported in the state of Madhya Pradesh, as of Tuesday. Out of the total cases, 44 patients have recovered/discharged while 43 patients have died from the deadly virus. (ANI)

