49 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1,937

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 (ANI): 49 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,937, according to the state Health Department on Thursday.

While 27 COVID-19 patients have died so far, 407 have recovered and 134 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Jaipur continues to remain to the worst-affected part of the state with 737 cases.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 has climbed to 21,393 after 1,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. (ANI)