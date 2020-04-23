Patiala (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab on Thursday said all 49 samples taken at the Safabadi Gate in Patiala City have tested negative for coronavirus.
"49 RT-PCR test samples taken at Safabadi Gate area, Patiala City yesterday, ALL came out negative," Sidhu said in a tweet.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 251 positive cases in Punjab which include 49 discharged or cured and 16 deaths. (ANI)
49 samples test negative for COVID-19 in Patiala, Punjab
ANI | Updated: Apr 23, 2020 12:39 IST
Patiala (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab on Thursday said all 49 samples taken at the Safabadi Gate in Patiala City have tested negative for coronavirus.