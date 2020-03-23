49,735 camera-based fines were imposed on March 22: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): A total of 49,735 camera-based fines were imposed on March 22 during the 'Janata Curfew,' said the Delhi Police on Monday.

"As no manual fines were imposed yesterday, a total number of 49,735 camera-based fines were imposed," said the Delhi Police officials.

The 'Janata Curfew' had been imposed on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases has now climbed to 467 including eight deaths. (ANI)

