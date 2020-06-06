Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 6 (ANI): Gujarat reported 498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 19,617.
According to the state Health Department, the death toll in the state has gone up to 1,219. (ANI)
498 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, 29 deaths in last 24 hours
ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:31 IST
