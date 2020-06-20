499 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana today; state tally rises to 6,526

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): With 499 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Telangana, the state tally of coronavirus cases rises to 6,526, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana.

51 patients were discharged on Friday taking the number of discharged patients rises to 3,352.

Three new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state on Friday taking the number of deaths to 198.

At present, there are 2,976 active cases in the state.

50,569 samples have been tested so far in the state of which 44,043 samples tested negative.

India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths. (ANI)

