49th border coordination conference between BSF, BGB in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh is holding Directors General level talks from December 25 to 30.

"The Indian delegation was headed by DG BSF Vivek Johri and the Bangladesh delegation was headed by DG of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) Md Shafeenul Islam," a press note from the Public Relations Officer (PRO), BSF said.

"The DG level talks between India and Bangladesh has been continuing since long. The talks are held twice every year - once in India and once in Bangladesh. The talks follow the methodology of border level coordination conferences. This time the talks were held in New Delhi as per schedule," it said.

"India and Bangladesh share the civilizational heritage and host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction that is possible for neighbours to have. Keeping the above-mentioned facts in focus the Border Guarding Forces of both the countries have established robust systems through which co-operation in Border Guarding and Border Management is being ensured," the press note said.

The press note further said, "Accordingly, the items for agenda in conference were related to border-related issues including, but not limited to smuggling of drugs, gold, fake currency, cattle, action against remnant of Indian Insurgent Groups, construction of fence within 150 yards of International Border (IB)."

The press note said that after a thorough discussion on the agenda, both sides agreed to adhere to the conclusions.

"Highlights of the Joint Record of Discussions signed by both DGs are: For injuries or loss of life of BSF personnel on borders while preventing criminal activities, both forces agreed to make all possible efforts to curb the menace of cattle smuggling or any other criminal activity and to ensure tranquility on the borders," the press note said.

"For the concerns of BGB for the death of Bangladesh Nationals on borders, it was told that non-lethal weapon policy is strictly followed by BSF personnel on the border. Firing is resorted to only in self-defense when BSF patrols are gheraoed and attacked by Dahs etc. It was specified that BSF does not discriminate between criminals based on nationality," the press note said.

"For the camps of Indian insurgent groups in Bangladesh, the BGB had informed that Bangladesh does not allow its soil to be used by any entities or elements hostile to any country but agrees to take action against the miscreant if there are any," it added.

Both sides agreed to take strong measures for prevention of illegal border crossing and to intensify the simultaneous coordinated patrol in vulnerable areas.

For the concerns of BGB of smuggling of drugs, narcotics, arms etc, both sides reviewed the steps being taken for prevention and agreed for sharing of real-time information, if any, including the relevant information of the apprehended criminals, the press note said.

"Sharing the importance of Coordinated Border Management plan in dealing with issues related to the Border Security grid. It was reiterated that joint vulnerable mapping of the area to be carried out keeping in view the crime statistics and trends," the press note added. (ANI)

