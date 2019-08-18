Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma talking to ANI in Jammu on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma talking to ANI in Jammu on Sunday. Photo/ANI

4G internet services to be made operational only after assessing situation: Jammu Divisional Commissioner

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Jammu">Jammu (Jammu">Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner of Jammu">Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Sunday said the 4G internet services have not been restored as a precaution to keep a check over rumour-mongering that can vitiate the atmosphere.
He said that 4G internet services will be restored only after assessing the situation and level of peace in the division.
"It is only to the extent of mobile internet services, especially 4G that we are assessing the situation. We will open it as and when we deem it appropriate, given the level of peace we have in the province," said Verma.
"We are more fearful of the mischief mongering and rumour which can vitiate the atmosphere. As a measure of precaution, we are not opening 4G services. It is (situation) being monitored twice or thrice daily," Verma told ANI.
He said that administration is taking action against those who are spreading rumours.
"We have taken action against some people who have scripted wrong stories and rumours. Police have already been tasked to collect details of all such people who are participating in spreading wrong information," he said.
Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal on Sunday said that cases of hooliganism and mischievous elements creating disturbances were reported from certain areas but were dealt with by local security agencies.
On the other hand, Jammu">Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday visited Rajouri, Udhampur, and Jammu">Jammu to review the security scenario and law and order situation in these districts. He interacted with police officers and personnel and later chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu">Jammu.
Apart from the relaxations, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Jammu">Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.
Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu">Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in view of security concerns in the region following the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.
On Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu">Jammu and Kashmir in a phased manner. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:10 IST

Fugitive gang leader for duping passengers arrested from Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A fugitive gang leader of agents, who used to cheat passengers on the pretext of providing visa, was arrested from Mumbai Immigration by a Delhi Police team deployed at IGI Airport in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Bengaluru: Jain community files police complaint after Hindi...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the Jain community in Bengaluru against some alleged pro-Kannada activists who created ruckus at a Jain prayer hall in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Yamuna water level rise: DM orders evacuation of people from...

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): In view of the rising water level in the Yamuna River in the national capital, the District Magistrate (East) has issued orders to concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates to evacuate people and shift them to relief camps or suitable locations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:54 IST

150 people rescued from Lahul-Spiti after road washes away due...

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): As many as 150 people, including foreigners, were rescued after a road was washed away due to the incessant rain in Lahul-Spiti district, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:41 IST

Assam: ZUF cadre apprehended by troops of Assam Rifles

Cachar (Assam) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles on Saturday apprehended a ZUF cadre from Namdailong area of Cachar District in South Assam with arms and ammunition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:33 IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal slams Amarinder Singh for deciding to...

Abohar (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the person who, the former asserted, is primarily responsible fo

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:31 IST

Rajasthan: Govt promises fair probe into death of Harish Jatav,...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The family members of Rattiram Jatav, who had consumed poison on August 15, ended their three-day-long strike on Sunday after talks with Tapukura hospital administration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Over 190 primary schools will open on Monday in Srinagar:...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools will re-open tomorrow in Srinagar, besides restoring "full functionality" of government offices across Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:11 IST

National president of BJP will be elected before Dec 31: JP Nadda

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP will elect its national president before December 31, said the party's working president JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:06 IST

People will re-elect Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM: Rajnath Singh

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Lauding the governance of Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power once again in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Step-in for relief work in flood, rain hit areas: JP Nadda urges...

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Expressing profound grief over the loss of human lives due to heavy rainfall and flood in several states including northern states, BJP working president JP Nadda has urged BJP workers to step-in for the relief work in the natural disaster-hit areas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:55 IST

Abolition of Triple Talaq will ensure dignity, equality to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Abolition of Triple Talaq will ensure dignity and equality to crores of Muslim women, said Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl