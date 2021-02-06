Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir administration, said in a tweet.



National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reacted to the announcement said that entire Jammu and Kashmir will have 4G mobile data service for the first time after 17 months.

"4G Mubarak! For the first time since August 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," he said in a tweet.

The 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019. (ANI)

