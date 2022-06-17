4th sub-committee meeting of Assam Accord held in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 16 (ANI): The fourth sub-committee meeting for fast-track implementation of the Assam Accord was held on Thursday at the Implementation of Assam Accord Department, Guwahati.

The meeting was chaired by Atul Bora, Assam Accord and Agriculture Minister in presence of Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister and other senior officials from concerned departments.

Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora said that extensive discussion was held pertaining to Clause 6 with senior members of All Assam Students' Union (AASU), wherein AASU placed their opinion in this regard.





"During the meeting, it was observed that further deliberation is required regarding Clause 6," Atul Bora said.

He further reiterated that under the guidance of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, frequent meetings will be conducted in the days ahead for effective and faster implementation of various clauses of the Assam Accord.

"Our government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is sincerely moving forward to implement the clauses of the Assam Accord. I met with the members of the Sub-Committee constituted by the Chief Minister for the successful implementation of various clauses of the Accord," Bora tweeted.

"We have again discussed in detail one of the most important Article 6 of the Accord. We also discussed the preparation of a time-bound program for the implementation of other provisions of the Accord. We advocate further detailed discussions with the AASU to outline effective implementation of the Accord," he added in his tweet.

The Assam Accord, a memorandum of settlement (MoS) signed between representatives of the Central government led by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the leaders of the Assam Movement in New Delhi on August 15, 1985. The core point of the accord was the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants from Assam, for which the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) had been protesting since 1979. (ANI)

