5 Afghan nationals swallow heroin capsules to smuggle them in India, held

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Five Afgan passengers, who had ingested 370 high purity heroin capsules for smuggling into India, were apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport upon their arrival from Kandahar by the officials.

The officials hospitalised the five accused and recovered the drug which is worth Rs 15 crores.

On the basis of specific intelligence indicating that these Afghan passengers have ingested capsules containing a narcotic substance, they were intercepted in a joint operation by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit and Preventive Branch, IGIA Customs and Special Cell, Delhi Police.

All the accused were taken into custody and produced before the duty magistrate and admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, a press statement from customs officials read.

During their hospitalisation from September 14-18, as many as 370 capsules were ejected by them, the custom officials added.

The capsules were found to contain a white powdery substance which preliminary testing of narcotics indicated to be heroin of high purity, the officials said.

All the accused have been placed under arrest in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigations are under progress. (ANI)

