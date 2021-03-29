5 AK rifles, 7 pistols recovered in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Kupwara Police and the Indian Army on Sunday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Dhani area of Taad in Karnah.



As per the Kashmir Zone Police, the recovery includes five AK rifles, six AK magazines, seven pistols and nine pistol magazines.

"Kupwara police & Army recovered huge cache of arms & #ammunition in Dhani area of Taad in #Karnah which include 5 AK rifles, 06 AK magazines, 07 pistols & 09 pistol magazines. Case registered. #Investigation going on," the Police force tweeted.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

