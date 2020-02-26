5 arrested for beating auto-rickshaw driver to death in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Five people have been arrested for allegedly beating a 68-year-old auto-rickshaw driver to death at Borivali here on Tuesday evening.

The deceased is identified as Ramdular Yadav. The incident took place when Yadav asked for his due money from the gas pump employee after making payment for the refueling. Allegedly, infuriated over it, the workers at the pump started beating him mercilessly.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

An FIR has been lodged.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

