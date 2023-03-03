हिंदी खबर
Accused used fake pan cards with celebrities' names on them to dupe banks (Photo/ANI)

5 arrested for duping banks of Rs 50 lakh using celebrities' details: Delhi Police

Mar 03, 2023


New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi Police have busted a gang and arrested five people for allegedly duping banks of over Rs 50 lakh by using details of celebrities, officials said on Friday.

The police said that Shahdara district police have arrested five people in the case. The accused allegedly used fake pan cards with names of various celebrities to dupe banks, they said.
"The accused allegedly duped banks of over Rs 50 lakh by fraudulently using details of celebrities like MS Dhoni, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Saif Ali Khan, Hritik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty & others," DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena said.
