5 arrested for firing at two shops in Maha's Karar area

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested five people for allegedly firing at two shops in Karar area in Maharashtra on February 1.

During the firing, a trader had sustained injuries. The accused have been identified as Nikhil Chandrakant Rokade, Vikas Pandey, Jeetu Garasia, Suraj Sagare, and Praveen Baviskar.

"On February 1, around 1.30 pm, some bike-borne miscreants had escaped by firing at shops at two places in the Kurar area. A shop owner was injured in the shootout. After firing, the miscreants threw letters at both places, demanding Rs 1 crore in a week. The owner of the shop then filed a complaint," said Dr. DS Swamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mumbai Police.

Soon after the case was registered, all the CCTV cameras were checked to find out the miscreants.

"Based on clues obtained from CCTV footage, the Mumbai police arrested five accused who hatched the conspiracy for the entire firing," the DCP added.

The DCP said during the investigation, it was found that the accused were instructed to perform these activities by a man who is in jail since 2011. The man wanted to continue his influence over the people in the area.

The police are conducting search operations to find out other members of the gang who were operating with the accused. (ANI)

