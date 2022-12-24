5 arrested for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Bihar

Bhojpur (Bihar) [India], December 24 (ANI): After a video showing some youth raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans went viral on social media five people were taken into custody in Bihar's Arrah district.

The incident occurred in Chandi village of Bhojpur, where the group apparently celebrated their victory after a game of badminton, and raised anti-national slogans.

The video shows a person dressed in blue making the video.



Two people can be seen holding the trophy in their hands during the victory procession.

The youth can be seen marching and can be heard screaming pro-Pakistan slogans.

The police are closely monitoring the video to nab the other accused.

Further investigation is underway and the arrested individuals are being interrogated, said the police on Friday.

While talking to ANI, SHO Chandi said, "We have just arrested five people in this matter and further action is going on." (ANI)

